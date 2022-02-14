Armenia-Georgia women’s friendlies cancelled over COVID-19, says football federation
11:00, 14 February, 2022
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The friendly matches between the Armenian and Georgian women’s national football teams scheduled for February 17 and 20 in Yerevan have been cancelled over COVID-19, the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) said in a press release.According to the FFA, an unspecified number of players in the Georgian team tested positive for COVID-19 and the team won’t travel to Armenia.
