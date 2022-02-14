Max. protection, lighter, cheaper: Armenian military veterans develop modern ballistic vest with nano particles

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Winners of the 100 Ideas for Armenia project are developing a new type of ballistic vest which would offer maximum safety as well as comfort and endurance.

The project is under development by military veterans Davit Davtyan, Raman Mnatsakanyan and Artur Aghoyan, whose active-duty service in the armed forces gave them first-hand experience of bulletproof vests.

Davtyan says the heavy and inconvenient ballistic vests they used while serving during the 2020 war made them launch this project. Davtyan says their idea is to create composite bulletproof vests made of ultrafine nano-particles.

“When speaking about armored vests we must remember three important points: it must meet the requirements in terms of application, it must be light and made from waterproof high endurance materials. The materials we are planning to use and the composite that we will make implies first of all endurance. The armored vests in the market so far can be used for 5 years or a little more. We offer 10 or more years. In terms of weight, the vests used in the military now are up to 5kg in case of full protection, while our offered variant will weigh 2kg. As for the price, our vest will be graded international Level 4 and will have a price of up to 400 dollars instead of a few thousand,” Davtyan said.

Davtyan says the use of ultrafine particles will enable them to enter the international market because it will give maximum result compared to the existing alternatives.

Meanwhile, Artur Aghoyan said it is important to create a science-industry-university cooperation chain, something that is widely used around the world.

Reporting by Gayane Gaboyan