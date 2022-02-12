Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression directed against entire civilized world – Artsakh FM

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. During his recent visit in Brussels, Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan discussed various issues with the European partners, stressing that Azerbaijan’s aggression and cultural genocide against Artsakh and Armenia is directed against the entire civilized world.

Babayan told reporters today in Yerevan that his meetings in Brussels were important, but their results will be clear within the course of time.

Babayan’s delegation in Brussels raised the humanitarian issues caused by the 2020 War, the problems of captives, hostages, Azerbaijan’s continuous cultural genocide and many other issues.

“Of course, there are healthy forces in Europe which are concerned by the situation caused by the Turkish-Azerbaijani-terrorist criminal unity. We have stated there that the aggression of 2020 was not only directed against Artsakh and Armenia, but also the entire civilized world. Time is the only problem: we were just the first ones, others will be the next ones. But the time will show when this happens. But if the civilized world closes eyes on all these actions, the cultural genocide that is happening in the occupied territories of Artsakh, if there is an indifferent attitude to such policy of Azerbaijan, that time will come earlier”, he said.

“We are honest to everyone, we do not play games, we say what it is and will continue to do everything to protect the interests of Artsakh”, the Foreign Minister added.