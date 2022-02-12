Reports about Artsakh President’s resignation denied

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS/ARTSAKHPRESS. The reports being spread in some Armenian media outlets according to which President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has recently expressed readiness to resign have nothing to do with the reality, President’s spokesperson Lusine Avanesyan said.

She reminded that such a readiness the President has expressed for several times in the post-war period, stating that he will go to that step when national elections are possible to be held in Artsakh.

“These days the process of constitutional reforms has been launched in Artsakh, which will give an answer to several questions. I will refrain from commenting on all other discussions until this process ends”, she said.