Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-02-22

YEREVAN, 12 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 12 February, USD exchange rate stood at 478.94 drams. EUR exchange rate stood at 545.27 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 6.38 drams. GBP exchange rate stood at 649.25 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price stood at 28261.23 drams. Silver price stood at 359.63 drams. Platinum price stood at 15814.03 drams.