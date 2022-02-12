Lavrov, Blinken discuss situation around Ukraine over phone

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephone conversation on Saturday discussing the current developments around Ukraine, TASS reports citing the Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement.

“The minister stressed that the propaganda crusade on ‘Russia’s aggression’ against Ukraine unleashed by the United States and its allies pursued provocative goals, encouraging the Kiev regime to sabotage the Minsk agreements and undertake harmful attempts of resolving the ‘Donbass problem’ with the use of force”, the ministry said as quoted by TASS.