Belarusian, Turkish FMs discuss situation around Ukraine

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Ministers of Belarus and Turkey, Vladimir Makei and Mevlut Cavusoglu, discussed the situation around Ukraine during a telephone conversation, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said.

“Relevant issues of the international agenda were discussed. A special focus was paid on the overload of the global information field with non-reliable information and misinformation, including with open fake news”, the ministry said.

The sides also discussed the commercial and innovative partnership.