Norway lifts almost all coronavirus restrictions

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Norway will scrap nearly all its remaining COVID-19 lockdown measures as high levels of coronavirus infections are unlikely to jeopardize health services, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Saturday, Reuters reported.

"We are removing almost all coronavirus measures," the PM told a news conference. "The coronavirus pandemic is no longer a major health threat to most of us. The omicron virus causes far less serious illness and we are well protected by vaccines."

Norwegians will no longer need to stay at least one meter (3 feet) apart nor wear face masks in crowded settings. The removal of these measures mean nightclubs and other affected entertainment venues can resume full business.

In addition, infected individuals no longer need to isolate themselves. Instead, they are recommended to stay home for four days.

Travellers to Norway will no longer need to register their arrivals ahead of time and the government is also scrapping the previous requirement for proof of a negative test before departure for some visitors, such as unvaccinated people.