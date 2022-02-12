Over 220 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Artsakh in one day
STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. 223 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh over the past day, the ministry of health said.
497 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the Republic on February 11.
1 patient has died from the disease in the past 24 hours.
Currently, 47 infected people receive treatment in hospitals.
