Armenia reports over 2400 daily COVID-19 cases
11:11, 12 February, 2022
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. 2402 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, the ministry of health reported.
The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 404,805.
The COVID-19 recoveries rose by 4610 in a day, bringing the total to 370,272.
The death toll has risen to 8157 (12 death cases in past day).
7249 COVID-19 tests were conducted on February 11.
The number of active cases is 24,807.
