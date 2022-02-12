U.S. to evacuate its embassy in Ukraine - AP

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The United States is set to evacuate its embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, Associated Press reports.

U.S. officials said the State Department plans to announce early Saturday that virtually all American staff at the Kyiv embassy will be required to leave.

A small number of officials may remain in Kyiv but the vast majority of the almost 200 Americans at the embassy will be sent out or relocated to Ukraine’s far west, near the Polish border, so the U.S. can retain a diplomatic presence in the country.

The State Department had earlier ordered families of U.S. embassy staffers in Kyiv to leave. But it had left it to the discretion of nonessential personnel if they wanted to depart. The new move comes as Washington has ratcheted up its warnings about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to Associated Press.