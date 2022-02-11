Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 February

Azerbaijan informs about return of human remains by Armenia

YEREVAN, 11 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has returned human remains to Azerbaijan through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross, ARMENPRESS reports citing Azerbaijani media, Eldar Samedov, Deputy Head of the Working Group of the Azerbaijan State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons Elmar Samedov informed.

"The remains were removed mainly from groundwater sites, so it is very difficult to get DNA samples from those remains. In the final stage, clear information will be provided on how many bodies there are," Samedov said.








