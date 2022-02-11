Japan calls on its citizens to immediately leave Ukraine

YEREVAN, 11 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan made a decision to increase the level of threat of being present in the territory of Ukraine to the maximum – the forth level, and called on its citizens to immediately leave that country, ARMENPRESS reports, citing “Izvestia”, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan announced.



According to the classification of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, the fourth level of threat of being present in this or that country means to immediately leave the country’s territory and suspend any trip to that country.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan explained its decision by the continuing rise of tension at the Russian-Ukrainian border.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan emphasized that the further development of the situation remains unpredictable, despite the continuing diplomatic efforts aimed at the resolution of the crisis.