PM Pashinyan chairs consultation on the draft strategy in the field of education

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. A consultation chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took place, during which the draft strategy in the field of education was discussed, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

Referring to the draft, the officials in charge noted that it presents the vision and goals of the development of education until 2026 and 2030. In particular, the draft strategy addresses the services provided from pre-school to higher education. The document also presents the main targets that the Government will pursue in this area during the above-mentioned period.

Reference was made to the educational content, standards, programs and events envisaged in the field of pre-school, general education, secondary vocational and higher education, as well as infrastructure development, harmonization of universities with international standards and establishment of an academic city.

An exchange of views took place over the draft, a number of observations and suggestions were presented.

Summing up the consultation, the Prime Minister noted that the ideas on resolving the raised issues should be enshrined in the strategy. Nikol Pashinyan instructed to put the draft into circulation, at the same time to amend it, taking into account the presented problems and proposals.