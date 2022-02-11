Armenian FM presents to Greek counterpart developments from normalization process with Turkey

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a phone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Greece Nikos Dendias on February 11.

Mirzoyan and Dendias addressed the “rich agenda of the Armenian-Greek relations,” the Armenian foreign ministry said in a readout.

The foreign ministers were pleased to note the dynamics of political dialogue between the two countries.

“The importance of steps aimed at the further strengthening of mutually-beneficial cooperation was emphasized. During the phone conversation views were exchanged on regional issues of mutual interest. Ararat Mirzoyan presented to his colleague the current developments relating to the normalization process without preconditions of the Armenia-Turkey relations,” the Armenian foreign ministry said.