Azerbaijani forces open fire at residential houses in Artsakh’s Karmir Shuka and Taghavard communities

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. On February 11, at around 05:50, shots were fired from the Azerbaijani military positions located near Karmir Shuka and Taghavard communities of Artsakh’s Martuni region in the direction of residential houses, Ombudsman of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan said in a statement on social media.

“Given the distance between the settlements and the Azerbaijani positions, and the fact that the residential part of the village is directly observed from the Azerbaijani positions, it is undeniable that the Azerbaijani side has directly targeted the houses of the residents as a result of which residential houses, mainly walls, roofs, have been damaged.

The window of a house of Karmir Shuka resident was smashed during the same operations which are aimed at threatening civilians, and the bullet penetrated into the living room of the house”, he said.

“I reaffirm the claim that the criminal acts of Azerbaijan are of regular and systematic nature, aimed at creating an atmosphere of fear in Artsakh.

Azerbaijan will continue its criminal attempts against the people of Artsakh as long as the international community has not condemned unanimously the open Azerbaijani illegal acts against humanity”, he added.