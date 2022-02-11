COVID-19: Armenia reports 2676 new cases, 31 deaths in one day

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. 2676 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, the ministry of health reported.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 402,403.

The COVID-19 recoveries rose by 3658 in a day, bringing the total to 365,662.

The death toll has risen to 8145 (31 death cases in past day).

6743 COVID-19 tests were conducted on February 10.

The number of active cases is 27,029.