Gymnast legend Albert Azaryan celebrates 93rd birthday
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Soviet Armenian artistic gymnast Albert Azaryan is celebrating the 93rd birthday.
The three-time Olympic champion today as well continues actively taking part in the activities of his own gymnast school.
Azaryan won gold at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics (team and individual) and the 1960 Rome Olympics, in addition to multiple titles at European and World championships.
- 10:35 Deputy PM chairs meeting of North-South Road Corridor management board
- 10:14 Artsakh FM pays first working visit to Brussels after 2020 War
- 10:00 Gymnast legend Albert Azaryan celebrates 93rd birthday
- 09:41 Security Council Secretary, CSTO Sec-Gen discuss situation at Armenian-Azerbaijani border
- 09:39 European Stocks - 10-02-22
- 09:38 US stocks down - 10-02-22
- 09:37 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-02-22
- 09:35 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 10-02-22
- 09:34 Oil Prices - 10-02-22
- 02.10-20:00 TUMO Box opens in Martakert, Artsakh
- 02.10-19:06 In a conversation with Zelensky, Stoltenberg promised to continue NATO’s practical and political assistance
- 02.10-18:24 US administration will continue supporting the development of Armenia's democratic institutions. Ambassador
- 02.10-17:33 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-02-22
- 02.10-17:32 Asian Stocks up - 10-02-22
- 02.10-16:12 Armenia considers implementation of UNESCO fact-finding mission in NK conflict zone “priority and urgent” – MFA spox
- 02.10-15:56 Armenian PM holds farewell meeting with Syrian Ambassador
- 02.10-15:36 2020 war commission set up in parliament
- 02.10-15:31 “Takeaway your coffee and smoke in the street” – Economy minister defends smoking ban
- 02.10-14:51 Ombudsman visits Gegharkunik province
- 02.10-14:40 Researcher works on historical photobook debunking Azerbaijani falsifications on Artsakh monuments
- 02.10-14:19 Cabinet approves ratification of Armenia-EU Common Aviation Area Agreement
- 02.10-13:33 Russian peacekeepers should stay as long as NK conflict isn’t settled – Secretary of Security Council
- 02.10-13:26 Armenia has never put forward preconditions for border delimitation and demarcation – Security Council Secretary
- 02.10-13:01 I hope Belarusian side will avoid giving any assessments on Armenia – Secretary of Security Council
- 02.10-12:58 No issue on Armenia’s agenda to join Union State – Security Council Secretary
14:18, 02.04.2022
2418 views Mikayel Mikayelyan and Tina Garabedian are Team Armenia’s flagbearers at Beijing Winter Olympics opening
15:44, 02.04.2022
2229 views Composer Artur Grigoryan passed away
09:00, 02.07.2022
2023 views United Kingdom doesn’t view Nagorno Karabakh conflict as resolved – Ambassador Gallagher’s interview to ARMENPRESS
19:47, 02.04.2022
1964 views Zakharova has no information yet about the construction of an alternative road to the Lachin corridor
12:58, 02.08.2022
1890 views Armenian Foreign Ministry responds to Lukashenko’s remarks