Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 February

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-02-22

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-02-22

LONDON, FEBUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 February:

The price of aluminum up by 1.91% to $3287.00, copper price up by 3.45% to $10181.00, lead price up by 2.79% to $2285.00, nickel price up by 2.05% to $23625.00, tin price up by 2.43% to $44300.00, zinc price up by 2.81% to $3730.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $71000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]