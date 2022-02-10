In a conversation with Zelensky, Stoltenberg promised to continue NATO’s practical and political assistance

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. In a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg once again promised to continue providing practical and political assistance to Kyiv, ARMENPRESS reports, TASS informed.

"I spoke with President Zelensky about the concentration of Russian troops near Ukraine and its territory. NATO will continue to provide practical and political assistance to our very valuable partner," the Secretary-General wrote on his Twitter account.

Stoltenberg stressed that the alliance continues to call on Russia to move forward in the path of dialogue and searching a peaceful solution.