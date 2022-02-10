Armenia considers implementation of UNESCO fact-finding mission in NK conflict zone “priority and urgent” – MFA spox

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. We consider the implementation of a fact-finding mission in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, proposed by the UNESCO Director-General after the end of the 2020 Karabakh War, a priority and urgent, Armenian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said in a statement released today.

“Armenia supports the implementation of this mission as quickly as possible in line with the 1954 Hague Convention on the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict and its two protocols.

The necessity of conducting urgently the UNESCO fact-finding mission arose for protecting the Armenian cultural and religious heritage in the territories under the Azerbaijani control from the danger of elimination.

The cases of vandalism against the Armenian monuments, as well as the recent announcement of the Azerbaijani culture ministry on creating a working group aimed at distorting the identity of the Armenian historical-cultural heritage prove that such danger is more than real.

We view the proposal of the visit of the UNESCO delegation to Yerevan and Baku exclusively within the frames of the aforementioned mission proposed by the UNESCO Director-General”, the spokesperson said.