2020 war commission set up in parliament

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. At the initiative of Members of Parliament from the Civil Contract party, a commission was set up in parliament to investigate the circumstances of the 2020 war.

The commission’s powers are vested in the parliamentary commission for Defense and Security Affairs, the parliament's press service said in a statement. 








