Ombudsman visits Gegharkunik province

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan and his staffers visited Geghamabak, Jaghatsadzor, Kut, Norabak and a number of other villages in Gegharkunik province, his Office said in a news release.

During the visit additional facts about the incursions of the Azerbaijani armed forces, the problems caused by criminal acts to the people will be collected.