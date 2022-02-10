Armenia has never put forward preconditions for border delimitation and demarcation – Security Council Secretary

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has never put forward preconditions for the border delimitation and demarcation, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan told reporters at a briefing, commenting on the statement of Azerbaijani authorities according to which Armenia is putting forward preconditions before the start of the delimitation and demarcation process.

The Secretary of the Security Council said Armenia has just demanded to implement all the agreements which were reached during the trilateral meeting in Sochi on November 26.

“These agreements are mentioned in the statement, that is to take actions to raise security and then start the delimitation and demarcation processes. Armenia wants for these agreements to be fulfilled. Moreover, in situation when the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan are stationed very close to each other, any political process could affect that environment, and escalations could take place. Armenia proposes that the troops are withdrawn in a mirrored fashion and border troops are stationed there so that we can conduct the border delimitation and demarcation process calmly. There cannot even be a perception of any precondition here”, he said.