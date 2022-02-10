Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 February

No issue on Armenia’s agenda to join Union State – Security Council Secretary

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. There is no issue on Armenia’s agenda to join the Union State, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan told reporters.

“There is no such issue on Armenia’s agenda. If there is no such issue, my position is that Armenia is a sovereign country, a democratic state and should continue to be so”, he said.

 

 








