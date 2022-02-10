Armenian military denies as 'disinformation' Azeri accusations on opening fire

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire on February 9 at the border, emphasizing that the statement is a “disinformation.”

“The statement released by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that Armenian Armed Forces opened fire on February 9 at Azerbaijani military positions deployed in the northern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is a disinformation,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

The Defense Ministry of Armenia added that the situation on the border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces.