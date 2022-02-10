Gunmen attack Libyan PM’s car ahead of vote to replace him

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Gunmen have attacked Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah’s convoy in the capital, Tripoli, according to sources, Al Jazeera reported.

The attack took place early on Thursday as the interim leader was returning home.

One of the bullets penetrated the windscreen of the prime minister’s car, but he and his driver escaped unhurt.

Libya’s chief prosecutor launched an investigation, the sources said.

The Reuters news agency also reported on the attack, saying that one source close to the prime minister had called it an assassination attempt.

The attack comes amid intense factional wrangling over the control of the government, with Dbeibah – who was named interim leader last year – pledging to fight efforts by his opponents to replace him.