Nikol Pashinyan’s participation in Antalya diplomatic forum not being discussed – FM Mirzoyan reaffirms

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The issue of participation of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in the Antalya Diplomatic Forum has not been and is not discussed, ARMENPRESS reports Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan said during the parliament-Cabinet Q&A session, answering the question of MP Taguhi Ghazaryan from “Civil Contract” Party.

The Minister noted that the issue of Pashinyan's participation was actively discussed.

"I want to assure you once again that the issue of the Prime Minister's participation in the Antalya event has not been discussed, is not being discussed. I can assume that this is a result of a certain wrong translation," Mirzoyan said.

According to him, the word "he" in the part of the translation in which it was mentioned that he will participate, can refer to the country.

According to Mirzoyan, an invitation has been sent on behalf of Ararat Mirzoyan and Ruben Rubinyan, and there is still no final decision. “The decision will largely depend on the results of February 24 Vienna meeting”, he said.

The Minister also referred to the expected second meeting of the Armenian and Turkish Special Representatives for the normalization of relations in Vienna. "It could be supposed that the first meeting would be of a cognitive nature. I hope that this time substantive discussions will begin between the two special representatives, discussions aimed at opening the Armenia-Turkey border and establishing diplomatic relations," Mirzoyan said.

According to him, the signals, messages and hints coming from official Ankara are mostly in a positive context, and our expectations are the same.