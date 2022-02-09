Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 February

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe tests positive for COVID-19

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe tests positive for COVID-19

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Denmark’s Queen Margrethe has tested positive for coronavirus but is only showing mild symptoms, Reuters reports citing the statement of the royal court.

The 81-year old Queen, who has sat on the throne for half a century, had cancelled her planned winter holiday in Norway which should have started on Wednesday and was isolating in a wing of the Amalienborg Palace in the heart of Copenhagen, the court said.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]