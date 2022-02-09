Beijing Olympics: Figure skating medals ceremony delayed over 'legal consultation'

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The Beijing Olympics medal ceremony for the figure skating team event that was won by Russian skaters has been delayed due to an unspecified "legal consultation", Reuters reported citing the International Olympic Committee.

There were no details given on the reasons for the delay.

It had initially been moved to Tuesday evening from Monday before being postponed indefinitely.

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team claimed the gold medal on Monday with Kamila Valieva landing the first quadruple jumps by a woman in Olympic competition. The United States took silver and Japan bronze.

"A situation arose at short notice that requires legal consultation," IOC spokesperson Mark Adams said, without providing any details on the nature of the ongoing consultation.

"You can bet your bottom dollar we are doing everything that this situation can be resolved as soon as possible.

"I cannot give you any more details but we will do our utmost."

Adams said the ceremony would take place as soon as possible.