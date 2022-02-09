Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 February

Jailed Goris Mayor denied bail

Jailed Goris Mayor denied bail

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Judge Rubik Mkhitaryan of the Criminal Court of Appeals denied bail to the Mayor of Goris Arush Arushanyan who is currently in pre-trial detention on charges of vote buying.

Arushanyan vehemently denies wrongdoing.

Law enforcement agencies say he allegedly committed the crime when he was running for parliament in the 2021 election with the Hayastan alliance.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]