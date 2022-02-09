Armenian Defense Minister visits several military units located in southern direction

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Suren Papikyan visited on February 8 a number of military units located in the southern direction to get acquainted with the ongoing renovation and construction works, the ministry said in a news release.

In addition to providing servicemen with proper living conditions, the Defense Minister also emphasized the necessity of increasing the knowledge and combat-readiness level of the soldiers.

He also visited the military bases.

Papikyan gave respective instructions and tasks to the commanding staff and the commanders of the military units to solve all the problems which were recorded during his working visit.