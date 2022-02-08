Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-02-22

YEREVAN, 8 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 8 February, USD exchange rate down by 0.97 drams to 480.29 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.88 drams to 547.77 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 6.37 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.37 drams to 650.74 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 80.38 drams to 28004.26 drams. Silver price up by 4.78 drams to 353 drams. Platinum price down by 47.12 drams to 15673.31 drams.