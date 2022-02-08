Armenian Ambassador meets with US Congressman Jim Costa

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. On February 7th Lilit Makunts, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the United States, met with member of House Foreign Relations Committee, Congressman Jim Costa (D–CA), the Armenian Embassy said in a statement on social media.

Ambassador Makunts handed over “Mkhitar Gosh” State Award to Congressman on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and the United States and for significant contribution to the development of Armenian-American relations.

The sides discussed issues related to further deepening of bilateral relations, as well as referred to international and regional developments.