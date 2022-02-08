Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 February

Azerbaijani defense minister receives Turkish military delegation

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Azeri Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov received a Turkish defense ministerial delegation led by Deputy Minister Muhsin Dere on February 8, Trend reports.

The parties “exchanged views on exhibiting aviation equipment and participation of the servicemen serving in the Azerbaijan Air Force in the TEKNOFEST-2022, which will be held in Baku,” Trend reported citing the Defense Ministry.

“In conclusion, the prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, as well as the creation of joint working groups in the military-technical sphere and other issues of mutual interest were discussed.”








