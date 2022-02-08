Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 February

Macron arrives in Ukraine for talks with Zelensky

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Ukraine to meet with President Vladimir Zelensky, the French Ambassador to Kiev Etienne de Poncins said.

Macron earlier held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

French FM Jean-Yves Le Drian is accompanying President Macron to Ukraine.








