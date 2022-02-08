Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games: Armenia’s Katya Galstyan fails sprint free qualification
13:04, 8 February, 2022
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Katya Galstyan is ranked 80th among 90 athletes with results of the Women's Sprint Free Qualification at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Cross-Country Skiing event.
The 29-year-old skier finished the distance with a result of 4:00:48.
The fastest 30 athletes qualify to the Quarterfinals.
Galstyan will have another chance on February 10 during the 10km cross-country skiing event.
