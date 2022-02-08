Armenia reports 2486 COVID-19 cases in a day
11:21, 8 February, 2022
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. 2486 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, the ministry of health reported.
The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 394,074.
The COVID-19 recoveries rose by 3180 in a day, bringing the total to 356,165.
The death toll has risen to 8102 (5 death cases in past day).
6807 COVID-19 tests were conducted on February 7.
The number of active cases is 28,251.
