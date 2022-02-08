Armenian Defense Minister visits military bases in south

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan visited several military bases in the southern parts of the country on February 7.

Papikyan inspected the ongoing construction works and the training of the on-duty personnel.

The Defense Minister particularly focused on the social conditions at the barracks, and the food supply.

On the same day, Papikyan visited the Zangezur Garrison Hospital, which is equipped with modern medical devices and necessary medications.

The Defense Minister talked with servicemembers who are receiving treatment at the hospital and wished them speedy recovery.