Armenian lawmaker condemns Belarusian president’s remarks as “inadmissible and unfitting to head of state”

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament Vagharshak Hakobyan from the ruling Civil Contract party condemned the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko’s recent remarks on Armenia.

“Yesterday, in an interview with Vladimir Solovyov, the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko made inadmissible comments unfitting to a head of state, saying ‘who needs Armenia’ and so on. I’d like to note that these kind of remarks are truly condemnable. The leader of our partner country doesn’t have the right to voice such views about his partner. I’d like to remind who needed Armenia during the latest Kazakh events, and I am sure that Mr. Lukashenko very well realized who needed and who needs Armenia,” the lawmaker said.

In the interview, Lukashenko said the Union State between Russia and Belarus should expand and include most of the ex-Soviet republics. Particularly, speaking on Armenia, he said “Armenia has nowhere to run…..what, you think anyone needs them? They have already seen it, Nikol Vovayevich [Pashinyan] has already seen it.”