Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches Yerevan flights
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi airline launched the Abu Dhabi – Yerevan- Abu Dhabi flights February 7, the Armenia International Airports CJSC said in a statement.
The airline will operate the route on Mondays and Fridays.
