1631 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Armenia in one day

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. 1631 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, the ministry of health reported.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 391,588.

The COVID-19 recoveries rose by 2349 in a day, bringing the total to 352,985.

The death toll has risen to 8097 (11 death cases in past day).

4803 COVID-19 tests were conducted on February 6. 

The number of active cases is 28,951.

 








