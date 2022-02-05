LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-02-22

LONDON, FEBUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 4 February:

The price of aluminum up by 0.99% to $3065.00, copper price up by 0.82% to $9835.00, lead price stood at $2219.00, nickel price up by 0.99% to $22975.00, tin price down by 0.17% to $43025.00, zinc price up by 0.36% to $3625.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $71000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.