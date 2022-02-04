Zakharova has no information yet about the construction of an alternative road to the Lachin corridor

YEREVAN, 4 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova has no information yet on the construction of an alternative road to the Lachin corridor, ARMENPRESS reports Zakharova said in a briefing, referring to the remark that a photo of a construction of a bridge has appeared in the Azerbaijani media, which, according to the reports, will become part of the alternative road to Lachin corridor. Zakharova was asked if the allegations that the construction was initiated by the Russian side are true.

"I do not have any information on this issue at the moment. I saw the message, we will keep that topic in focus. When there is information, I will share it. But at the moment they do not exist," Zakharova said.

The trilateral declaration on November 9, 2020, stated that by the agreement of the parties, a project for the construction of a new route along the Lachin corridor would be decided within the next three years, which will provide a link between Nagorno Karabakh and Armenia.