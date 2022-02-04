We want to make the so-called system of “Super Prime Minister” more balanced - Justice Minister

YEREVAN, 4 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Justice of the Republic of Armenia, Chairman of the Council of Constitutional Reforms Karen Andreasyan wants balance of powers of the government branches, balancing the so-called system of "super-prime minister" within the framework of the reforms, ARMENPRESS reports Andreasyan told the reporters after the first sitting of the Council.

"Our current Constitution has not given any significant levers and capabilities to the President of the Republic. We see that we are often blamed that the Prime Minister has too much influence, the current constitution has given leverage to the Prime Minister. It is true that it will take some power away from us, but we are ready to discuss and balance the powers of the branches. And what happened in 2015 in connection with the creation of a real parliamentary state, unfortunately, the balance turned out to be violated. And that is what I think should be discussed and corrected first of all”, Andreasyan said.

According to the Minister, at the same time the powers of the government, the prime minister should not be just taken away and given to the president or the parliament.

He noted that there is a discussion to return to the presidential, semi-presidential system. He is personally against the change of the governing system, but he can not say for sure what the government's approach will be, as neither the government nor the party have a final decision. "And it is normal that there is no final decision, because we have not come to dictate to the people gathered here, we do not place orders on what to do. We came to listen to them, then to the professional commission," he said, not ruling out that he might change his opinion.

Referring to Armen Sarkissian’s resignation from the post of the President, Minister Andreasyan noted that if the reason for the President's resignation was the lack of certain powers, then he hurried. "Why do I say he hurried, because this Council and this process will solve those problems," Andreasyan said.