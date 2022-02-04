The 24th Winter Olympics kick off in Beijing

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. The 24th Winter Olympics kicked off in Beijing. ARMENPRESS reports the official ceremony started with a historical reference, presenting the countries that hosted the previous 23 Winter Olympic Games. Next, the delegations started entering the stadium. The flag of the Armenian delegation was carried by skier Mikayel Mikayelyan and figure skater Tina Karapetyan.

Beijing is the only city to host both the Winter and Summer Games (2008).

The Olympic Games were officially opened by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Armenia is represented at the Winter Olympics by skier Mikael Mikaelyan, Katya Galstyan, Angelina Muradyan, as well as figure skaters Tina Karapetyan and her skating partner Simon Sénécal. The head of the Armenian delegation is Armen Grigoryan from the National Olympic Committee.

Earlier it became known that the results of the tests of the President of the Ski Federation of Armenia Gagik Sargsyan, mountain skier Harutyun Harutyunyan and coach Arsen Nersisyan were positive, they did not go to Beijing.