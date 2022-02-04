Armenian Ministry of Economy asks businesses interested in Chinese market to register for new opportunities
15:47, 4 February, 2022
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Economy is collecting data of Armenian companies who are interested in cooperating with the Chinese market.
The Ministry of Economy called on interested companies capable of ensuring large industrial volumes in the areas of industry, agriculture, food (juice production, dairy products, dried fruits, fruit jam, canned foods, alcohol, water and others) to fill in the bid.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version