Armenian deputy PM receives new German Ambassador

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received newly-appointed Ambassador of Germany to Armenia Viktor Richter, the government said in a news release.

At the beginning of the meeting deputy PM Grigoryan congratulated the Ambassador on appointment and wished him a productive work. He said the government of Armenia is ready to assist the Ambassador in the development of the Armenian-German relations.

Both sides emphasized the presence of potential in the bilateral commercial relations which is not fully utilized and discussed the possible ways of deepening the cooperation between Armenia and Germany. In this context deputy PM Grigoryan presented Armenia’s advantages as a member state of the Eurasian Economic Union, and the opportunities opening for the German business.

The German Ambassador said there is a good base for the mutual partnership based on which it’s possible to develop the partnership.

The officials also highlighted the activity of the GIZ and KfW in Armenia.

The Armenian government’s reforms in healthcare, education and social protection spheres were also discussed. In this respect the deputy PM highlighted the potential partnership with the German partners, particularly, the participation of expert potential to the processes.

Regional developments and the ongoing actions to unblock the transportation communications in the region were also touched upon during the meeting.