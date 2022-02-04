Yerevan State College of Culture and Arts renamed after Charles Aznavour

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan State College of Culture and Arts will from now on bear the name of the legendary singer Charles Aznavour.

In 2018, the college asked the Aznavour Foundation and the late singer’s family to approve the renaming.

“As a result of the lengthy process the decision on the renaming was approved by the government of Armenia,” the college said in a statement.

Moreover, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport signed a memorandum with the Aznavour Foundation aimed at the development and modernization of the college.

“Charles Aznavour’s life and career inspired many young people around the world. His path was difficult and full of challenges which he was able to overcome through his diligence. We are hopeful that many future world-renowned artists, directors and actors will embark on their career at the Charles Aznavour College,” commented Kristina Aznavour, the CEO of the Aznavour Foundation.