COVID-19 Armenia: 47% of administered tests came back positive in last 24 hours

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Nearly half of COVID-19 tests administered in the last 24 hours came back positive.

4192 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 383,458, the Armenian National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

10 people died, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 8075.

2510 people recovered (total 346,224).

8857 tests were administered (total 2,762,988).

The number of active cases reached 27,614.